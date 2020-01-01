Today you are going to get barreled. Josh shows you how to get your Backside Barrels. From setting your heels, to getting the proper ‘pig-dog’ posture, combined with shoulders at right angles and hands in the ideal position. He explains how to practice this maneuver riding a skateboard. Josh gives you the step by step details to set up and carry you throughout the tube, so you can keep your eyes on the prize.
