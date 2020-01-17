Learn how to Backside Carve today. Josh teaches you step by step how to get this carve dialed to add power to your surfing. As he explains, the key element is transitioning your weight on to your toes and getting on complete rail, and keeping your body stable. Josh helps you understand the timing of shifting your weight and drive by providing awesome digital drawing on the screen of this tutorial. This maneuver is great to give you power and control, setting you up back in the pocket and linking together other maneuvers. Josh also shares common mistakes to avoid. This lesson with Josh will get you throwing a rad spray with your backside carve and full control.