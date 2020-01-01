This is a great fundamental to surfing. Josh helps you learn the key components to a Backside Re-Entry and how to avoid common mistakes. He shows you step by step including the key elements when connecting with the lip to carry your momentum back in the transition of the wave. Comparing to a golf swing, Josh, explains how proper head and shoulder techniques and timing of movements are key to learning this maneuver.

Learn This Technique Today: 3 Ways

