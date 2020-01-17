The bottom turn is one of the most fundamental maneuvers to learn and improve your surfing. Josh makes it easy giving you the step by step details to make your bottom turns with ease. Learn how to dip the your rail and sweep it around. Most importantly, he shows how to keep your arm quiet and drive with the other. Body mechanics are key to drive it up to the lip and Josh makes it easy for you to progress your surfing with an awesome and powerful bottom turn, setting you up for your next maneuver.