Today it’s time to get tubed. Josh shows you the general rules and mechanics to crushing your next barrel. He reveals how to avoid common mistakes by many surfers. Josh teaches you how to get set up, proper timing and weight transfer, helping you engage completely, so you can be looking down the line. Key factors he explains: shifting your weight, arm placement, shoulder balance, picking your line and shooting through.

Learn This Technique Today: 3 Ways

