In this tutorial Josh shows you how to get one of the staple maneuvers in surfing – the Frontside Cut Back. It’s a great looking maneuver in itself and it’s great to set up for other maneuvers. Josh shares the insights on setting up to nail this trick properly and how to avoid common mistake many surfers make with this trick. He shows you the key to timing of your arms and turn initiation to give you the best rebound to position you for proper speed and angle for your turn on the lip. When its all done correctly, you will be holding your speed all the way through the turn.