The Frontside Floater is one of the most functional moves in surfing. In this tutorial, Josh’s helps you learn this maneuver with his pro insights to stabilizing yourself throughout. It all starts with the classic Bottom Turn and bringing it horizontal to the lip. As he show you, it’s all about the timing of transferring your weight before, during and after the lip. Combined with your eyes looking at the right spot and keeping your arms in the right position, you will be nailing this trick. Josh also shows you how to avoid problems with this maneuver of falling off the back or slipping on the front. This tutorial will have you surfing more fluid and enjoying more waves with a Frontside Floater.