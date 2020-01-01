This is a great maneuver in surfing and Josh helps you make it look awesome. Be sure to have your Bottom Turn on point, as it will set you up for this trick. Josh shows you how the key to a Frontside Re-Entry starts with a good finish to your bottom turn and coming out of it with power and your leading arm set, with your eyes looking where you want to go up the face. Depending on the wave you’re riding, Josh shares how to be ready for the conditions you’re in. By utilizing Josh’s techniques you will gain more time in your transition to this maneuver, letting you cruise into a clean Frontside Re-Entry.