Learn Backside Cutbacks with Josh Kerr and bring this dynamic move to your surfing, opening more options and power to your carves.
Learn This Technique Today: 3 Ways
Pro Tutorial Videos
Watch detailed tutorials with Josh Kerr teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.
Digital Coaches
Get personal online coaching from Josh Kerr and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.
DIY Tools
Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Josh Kerr. Watch. Adjust. Improve.
