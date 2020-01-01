This great maneuver in surfing can be done in critical sections. Josh explains how Layback Snaps all stems from a great bottom turn and timing – be sure to have yours dialed and watch the Bottom Turn tutorial, it will help with this maneuver. A good Layback Snap starts by identifying the spot in the lip and section you are going to get, with your eyes on the prize, Josh helps you create the right timing and balance to initiate your turn from your bottom turn to the lip, karate kicking and nailing this maneuver with confidence and style.