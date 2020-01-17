What type of surfboard should you be riding as a beginner? Josh Kerr helps you pick the right board to make the learning process easy and help you progress. This tutorial is like having Kerr with you when you go into the surf shop to pick out your first board. You will gain tremendous knowledge and understanding of the elements you want to look for in picking the right board to match your body and type of waves you are learning on. Let’s go!

