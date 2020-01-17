What type of surfboard should you be riding? Welcome to Josh Kerr’s Surf Quiver. He shares the secrets to helping you pick the right board the way he picks the right board. Josh teaches you the importance of matching your board with you ability, your body and the type of waves you are surfing. All of these elements help you dial in the best surf board for you, while helping you build your quiver. Josh also provides pro insight on working with your local surf shop and surf shapers to truly dial in the best fit for you.