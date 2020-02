Learn how to grip your board properly, making it perform better for you. In this tutorial Josh Kerr shows you the step by step process for ensuring your grip is located in the optimal position on your board, helping you surf better. He teaches you a few secrets to applying your new grip and keeping it symmetrical and efficiently performing for you. Every surf board and grip is different, and with Josh’s tried and true techniques, you will be dialing in your set-up like a pro.