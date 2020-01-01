Learn the MINDSET of Josh Kerr to progress and improve your surfing. From new maneuvers and competing, to the basics. Josh shares his mindset that’s helped him become a world champion and WSL Legend, while also teaching the same mindset to other Pros and his kids, helping them progress further. This tutorial will improve your surfing.
Learn This Technique Today: 3 Ways
Pro Tutorial Videos
Watch detailed tutorials with Josh Kerr teaching you 20+ skills including tricks, equipment set up and mindset.
Digital Coaches
Get personal online coaching from Josh Kerr and other Stomp Pros. Upload your clips and they will provide pro feedback to help you improve.
DIY Tools
Use FREE Side By Side Video Analysis. Upload your video to compare against Josh Kerr. Watch. Adjust. Improve.
