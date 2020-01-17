Learn to share the joy of surfing with your family and kids with Josh Kerr. For Josh, it’s all about the lifestyle and creating incredible memories with the great people in your life. As a world champion, husband and father of two shredders, Josh provides you with awesome insight on how he got them all into surfing. From the first day in the water with his son and overcoming a bad experience, to teaching his daughter and traveling as a family around the globe chasing the best surf. This tutorial and pro insight to family surfing will have you and your close ones enjoying more of the surf lifestyle for many years.