Learn how to wax your surf board like a pro. Josh Kerr teaches you how to pick the right wax, how to best apply and most importantly how to create perfect bumps for perfect traction. Creating bumps is key to providing traction, much like grip tape on a skateboard. Everyone has a different waxing preference and Josh helps you decide how to make your board match your riding style, board type and conditions. The secret he shares: it’s all about the angles and change of texture to create the ideal traction. Surf better with Josh’s pro insights to waxing your board.