This video is brought to you in partnership with Stomp Sessions, which provides learning tools to improve your surf skills with Josh Kerr, including pro tutorial videos, digital coaching, and DIY tools. Learn more about Kerr’s 20+ lessons in SURFER’s How To section or at Stomp Sessions.

In this tutorial, Josh Kerr teaches you step by step how to dial in your frontside air reverse. While it’s a technical move, to be sure, it all starts with the basics and getting your bottom turn right will help put you in the best position to pop and rotate. From there it’s all about eying that lip line, using your arms to create momentum and complete the rotation. Josh has stuck exactly 47,234 of these things, so if your goal is to fly, then pay attention — you’re likely to learn something.