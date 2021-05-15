Yoga is an ancient practice that many look to as one of the most calming and balancing physical activities regularly practiced for centuries. Although the basis of yoga centers around eliminating external distractions and zoning in on internal balance in both mind and movement, the physical and even mental aspects of yoga can be very demanding. Yoga can put strain on muscles, joints, ligaments and tendons – especially if done incorrectly.

Yoga requires strength, flexibility, balance and fluidity. Though this can be learned through your practice over time, there is something to be said for entering a session prepared both physically and mentally, this is where CBD enters the conversation. Although the CBD and yoga combination is far from new for many enthusiast of both wellness practices, the newfound popularity surrounding CBD has reignited the conversation about the balancing benefits of both.

What is CBD?

CBD is one of the many compounds found in hemp and cannabis plants. Also known as cannabidiol, this is perhaps a lesser-known cousin of another rare cannabinoid, tetrahydrocannabinol or THC. Unlike THC, CBD does not contain psychoactive properties, but it does work with the human body brain’s same system to deliver its therapeutic properties as do many other cannabinoids. Though research is still limited, more and more cannabinoids are thought to carry therapeutic properties beyond just CBD

CBD works directly with the endocannabinoid system or ECS. The ECS is responsible for sending and receiving messages to the brain and regulating functions like mood, appetite, stress, pain, sleep and more. The endocannabinoid system is made up of transmitters that contain different receptors, including the CB1 and CB2 receptors. These are the two receptors CBD corresponds with most directly, delivering you the relief you need in the area you need it. The interaction between the ECS and CBD can be heightened further when other cannabinoids are present. In other words, the more cannabinoids the better to achieve the “entourage effect.”

Because of the interaction between cannabinoids and the endocannabinoid system, there is the potential that CBD could benefit your daily lifestyle and routine positively. For yoga enthusiast this rings especially true; with the seeking of balance throughout your practice, a high-quality full-spectrum CBD product could be the key.

Namaste with the Entourage Effect

The ‘entourage effect’ associated with CBD is a theory referring to cannabidiol’s heightened effectiveness when combined with other cannabinoids. There are over 120 compounds that naturally occur in cannabis and hemp plants, meaning CBD has many cannabinoid cousins apart from just THC. All of these cannabinoids have a different interaction and impact on the ECS, so when more cannabinoids are taken in conjunction, their effect could be heightened.

Though CBD may be the most widely known cannabinoid from a wellness standpoint, it can benefit from the support of other cannabinoids. The diverse content on a full-spectrum CBD product, containing additional rare cannabinoids, could maximize the effectiveness of CBD in your yoga flow. While CBD interacts with the receptors in the ECS, it does not necessarily bind with them. In contrast, there are many cannabinoids that do bind with receptors. So, when taken together, other cannabinoids can bind with receptors in the ECS located in both the central and peripheral nervous system, boosting CBD’s interaction with the endocannabinoid system overall.

CBD for Your Flow

Adding CBD to your life could have benefits that are far ranging, but there could be an added benefit for yogis who apply their practice to their daily lives or those who need a little help making it to the full blown “yogi” stage in general.

Though the movements in yoga are generally flowing and low-impact, the strain on the body can still be felt during and after a practice. Yoga pushes your body to the next level, testing your balance, flexibility and strength with every move. This can leave you feeling sore following a session, unless you put CBD to the rescue. By taking CBD oil before you do your flow, you could be giving yourself a head start, with “well-oiled” joints and muscles keeping the strain and shakes away. Similarly, CBD has the ability to aid in stress relief, elevating the feeling of calm and enabling you to focus through each movement, keeping the risk of injury at bay.

CBD, though still in early stages of research, is thought to have high anti-inflammatory benefits which can be useful both during and after a yoga practice. The ability to keep inflammation away by blocking receptor messages to the brain, CBD is able to assist the body in its recovery process. Cannabidiol taken sublingually enters the bloodstream rapidly and is one of the most effective delivery methods, easy to take before you start your practice or after to help wind down. Similarly, a CBD capsule or edible gummy could be a great oral consumption option that won’t leave you with any “hempy” aftertaste. Both of these delivery methods can be great for yoga enthusiasts, easy to consume on the go or whenever your mind and body need some assistance in finding balance.

CBD for Yogis

Adding a bit of full-spectrum CBD to your yoga routine could help to improve not only the state of your practice, but also the recovery from it. CBD can aid in balancing your mind and body while you move through your routine, and it can also help you to recuperate afterward, by helping your muscles and joints recover while allowing your mind to maintain the focused energy you have through your flow.

