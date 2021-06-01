You’ve likely heard of CBD by now, and as an athlete or sports enthusiast, maybe you are a fan of its potentially therapeutic properties already. If so, it’s time to try CBG. CBG is another cannabinoid found in hemp and cannabis plants. This cannabinoid is gaining more and more popularity for its potential in fighting inflammation, pain, nausea and even the slowing the proliferation of cancer cells. As CBG continues to garner more attention in the health and wellness fields, there are more and more products emerging.

For athletes or those who lead an athletic lifestyle, this is exciting news. We are all always looking for ways to enhance our athletic routine or fitness regime, so a new natural alternative for recovery and more is enticing. So, what is CBG and how could it benefit you as an athlete? Let’s find out.

What Is CBG?

CBG, also known as cannabigerol, is one of many compounds found in hemp and cannabis plants. CBG is sometimes referred to as “the mother of cannabinoids” because other cannabinoids are derived from cannabigerolic acid (CBGA), an acidic form of CBG. CBG works by binding with CB1 and CB2 receptors in the ECS, located in the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system.

CBG, much like CBD, is processed by our body’s endocannabinoid system. The ECS is made up of molecules, enzymes and receptors responsible for maintaining a state of balance throughout the body. CBG works by binding with CB1 and CB2 receptors in the ECS, located in the central nervous system and the peripheral nervous system. Cannabigerol is believed to strengthen the function of anandamide, a neurotransmitter that plays a role in enhancing motivation and pleasure, regulating sleep and appetite, and alleviating pain and inflammation.

Top Benefits of CBG for Athletes

Pain Relief – One of the main draws of CBG is rooted in its potential to alleviate pain and manage inflammation. Both CBD and THC are known to have pain relieving effects, but early research shows CBG may be even more effective. Since cannabinoids offer a safer alternative to opiate based pain killers, CBG could be the go-to supplement for athletes. No matter your sport of choice of activity, the strain and stress on your body can eventually take its toll. Whether you are looking for a recovery supplement following a training session, or something to take before to keep the pain at bay, CBG could be a great choice for you.

Stress Management – For athletes, both professional and amateur alike, stress is a common accompanying factor on game days or during training sessions. Keeping your mindset straight is important to maintaining your routine, and CBG could help. According to one study, CBG’s able to bind with receptors in the ECS that are believed to mitigate anxiety and pain more directly than CBD and THC, but with little to no side effects that can come with traditional western medications and prescriptions.

Bone Growth – Having strong bones is important for everyone, but maybe even more so for athletes and fitness enthusiast. The amount of impact our skeletal systems and bones undergo as athletes can have major long-term effects, and even some immediate ones like stress fractures. CBG is thought to stimulate bone growth through its interaction with receptors and cells throughout the ECS, according to early scientific research. For athletes, adding CBG to your training regimen could be great for managing pain in the moment, but also building stronger bones to prevent future injury.

Antibacterial Properties – A major perk of CBG for athletes or those who find themselves in a public gym setting are its antimicrobial effects. CBG may have the ability to not only boost the immune system but fight off bacterial infections. Researchers at McMaster University found that CBG was effective in keeping mice in an animal study resilient to a family of bacteria knows as MRSA (methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus). This discovery could be great for athletes to take advantage of if they are in common spaces training. Similarly, this could be extremely beneficial for anyone treating a condition with antibiotics, as the body eventually becomes more and more resistant.

Better Sleep – Getting a good rest is essential for recovery, especially for athletes exerting strenuously. CBG is thought to help promote a restful sleep and even fight symptoms of insomnia through its interaction with the ECS. This could be very beneficial to athletes who need to get to sleep quick, and stay asleep longer, waking rested and ready to go.

Find The Right CBG Product

As with CBD, not all products are created equally. Finding a high-quality CBG product is key to reaping all of its potential benefits. Turning to companies with reliable hemp sources and extraction methods, as well as accurate label claims and transparency is your best bet for getting use out of CBG.

If you are ready to add this cannabinoid to your athletic routine, turn to Tribe CBD. All of their products are crafted with the active lifestyle in mind, from seed to sale. Tribe CBD utilizes a pioneering lipid extraction method, never adding anything unnatural to their extraction process. Tribe CBD has a variety of full-spectrum CBD products and a full-spectrum CBG capsule that could be the perfect addition to your day. For more information about Tribe CBD and their high-quality CBD and CBG products, check here.