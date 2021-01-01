THE $1,000,000 GAITER GIVE BACK

True to its name, MISSION and partner Drew Brees have been stepping up and giving back, and they are not slowing down. Having already donated 1 million meals through Feeding America and over $250,000 of MISSION Gear to help the Gulf Coast front-line workers clean up after the Hurricanes in the brutal heat; they recently announced their latest giveback by donating $1M of MISSION Gaiters to the YMCA to provide face covers for underserved communities across the country.

As a Partner in MISSION, I am honored to collaborate with the YMCA to donate $1M of MISSION Gaiters to support these communities in need across the United States.” —Drew Brees, MISSION Partner and NFL Champion

STEPPING UP AND DOING MORE

Throughout the pandemic, the YMCA has worked to meet the needs of the more than 10,000 communities it serves across the United States, providing childcare for children of first responders and essential workers, feeding children and families in need, sheltering at-risk populations, conducting wellness checks on isolated seniors and creating safe, supportive environments for school-aged children who are learning virtually.

“The Y is responding to the most pressing social needs of our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, just as we have done throughout our history,” said Kevin Washington, president and CEO of YMCA of the USA. “We are very grateful to MISSION and Drew Brees for making this generous donation and supporting the vital work of the Y during this incredibly difficult time for our communities.”

KEEPING KIDS COMFORTABLE & COVERED

MISSION has created exclusive YMCA Give Back Kits and will donate 50% of each sale to the YMCA to help communities in need. Designed for multi-layering, these Give Back Kits come in Adult and Youth sizes and are the perfect accessory to keep everyone comfortably covered. Plus they can customize their coverage with MISSION’s unique multi-layering option that allows you to fold up the gaiter for increased coverage.

Available in multiple color combinations and sizes, the MISSION x YMCA Give Back Kits are available at Mission.com.

Multi-functional face covering for the head and neck

Machine washable & reusable

Can also be worn as a headband, neck gaiter or face cover

Helps block dust, debris and wind

Head over to Mission.com and pick up these difference-making kits today.