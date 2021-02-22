Whether you are a professional athlete, enjoy a pickup game of ball at the rec, or you are an avid outdoors enthusiast, you are probably aware of the wear and tear high impact activity can have on the body. From overworked muscles to strains and pulls, our bodies need a recovery period to prevent these injuries. Time is one of the best healers, but is there anything additional you could add the up the ante of your recovery process? CBD says yes.

What Is CBD?

CBD is one of many naturally occurring compounds in cannabis and hemp plants. Research surrounding CBD is still limited, but there are signs pointing toward effective promise in the realms of pain, inflammation and muscle soreness. CBD interacts directly with the human body’s endocannabinoid system. This bodily system is largely responsible for the management of pain, inflammation, appetite, sleep, mood and more. This direct interaction with the endocannabinoid system (ECS) could prove highly beneficial for athletes and active people looking for a potentially therapeutic and natural alternative.

Over time, the physical exertion from training can begin to wear down on an athlete’s body. While stretching before and after workouts or training sessions can undoubtedly help reduce the likelihood of injury, many athletes still turn to pain relief in the form of NSAIDs (Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs). For serious injuries, powerful and addictive painkillers like opiates are used on a fairly regular basis. For much of the history of professional sports, pro athletes have even been encouraged to use prescription medications by team doctors or coaches, making them the industry standard in most injury cases.

However, the recent boom of interest and research regarding cannabidiol, also known as CBD, has shown promising results for its use as a pain relief solution. This natural alternative does not boast unwanted side-effects, does not have psychoactive capabilities and has been shown aid in a variety of wellness and pain management areas. So, what’s the best options for athletes when it comes to CBD? Many say topicals are one of the best ways to go.

CBD Topicals For Athletes

Utilizing a CBD topical could aid in athletic recovery in a variety of ways. CBD topicals can be directly applied to the source of pain, delivering targeted relief to a specific area. For many athletes, muscle or joint pain and inflammation can be an accompanying factor of a post-training recovery period. Inflammation occurs after an injury or over exertion. It can also trigger your body to fight illnesses through the immune system response. While some inflammation can help your body, excessive inflammation can cause problems like chronic illnesses, depression and pain. In addition, inflammation can slow down your recovery time.

During a 2010 study, researchers found cannabinoids were effective anti-inflammatory agents. Basically, CBD works to reduce inflammation to a safe, healthy level. This allows your muscles, joints and tissues to recover without suffering from chronic inflammation and oxidative stress. Reduced oxidative stress is also connected to having better insulin sensitivity, less muscle soreness and improved immune function.

Similarly, when CBD is applied directly to a problem area it begins immediately to increase your muscle relaxation. This is important for athletes because exercise produces lactate. When you have excess lactate in your muscles, it leads to soreness and cramps. Since CBD is a muscle relaxant, it can help your body handle lactate. The compound helps neurotransmitters calm the mind and body. By reducing certain neurotransmitters, CBD is able to alleviate cramps and muscle spasms.

CBD may also help improve your joint health. When CBD oil is combined with icing, foam rolling and stretching, it could even help to possibly treat tendonitis injuries.

Best CBD Topicals For Athletes

Finding a reliable CBD topical is key to actually reaping the benefits and improving your athletic recovery routine. Not all CBD is created equal. Turn to CBD companies that conduct third-party lab test results, to ensure quality, potency and purity. When it comes to athletes and CBD, most want something that is truly THC-free. Trusting transparent independent lab-test results and companies created with active lifestyles in mind are your best bet in finding a high-quality CBD topical or other product.

