If you’re going to take advice on style or technique from someone, you’d be wise to do so from someone who knows what they’re talking about–like pro surfer Lakey Peterson, for example. New to the vlogging game, Peterson recently dropped an episode breaking down three ways surfers can improve their form–one of which involves simply lying down and closing your eyes. Click in above to hear from Peterson herself on what you can do to up your game in the lineup.