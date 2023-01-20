Josie Pendergrast–a stylish log master in the purest sense–had been wanting to visit a specific longboarder’s paradise in West Java for years. After the pandemic delayed her wishful travel plans, Pendergrast finally pulled the trigger on her dream surf trip back in May of 2022. It took her 36 hours to get there, but by the looks of her recent edit above, the grueling journey to West Java was more than worth it. In “Glide”, Pendergrast puts on a display of fancy footwork and graceful noserides. It’s 9-plus minutes that’ll keep you mesmerized.