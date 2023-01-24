This past weekend, Andrea Moller–the hard-charging paramedic who also happens to be a mainstay at places like Jaws when it’s maxing–became the first woman to ride a wave in the history of the Eddie Aikau Invitational. This year marked the first time women were invited to don jerseys and compete at the Bay in the iconic event, and on Sunday, Moller, alongside Paige Alms, Keala Kennelly, Emily Erickson, Makani Adric, and Justine Dupont made history.

In front of a packed crowd, these six women scored epic waves to remember, including Alms’ cool and collected ride (see below) and Keala Kennelly’s insane double-up that seemed to spark zero amount of fear in the big-wave trailblazer. With the 10th annual Eddie now in the rearview, here’s to hoping next year we’ll see another 20-foot-plus swell hit the Bay––with even more women invites in the lineup.