The Vans Triple Crown of Surfing works a little differently these days than it did in the past. No longer confined to the results of the contests at Haleiwa, Sunset and Pipe, the VTCS is a totally digital battle, wherein competitors submit their two best waves (shot on video) from each location during each set window.

This year, World Champ Carissa Moore and young gun powerhouse Finn McGill took home the titles, each winning a cool $50K for their digital performances. To get a behind-the-scenes look at how the latter winner got the job done, click play on his new edit above.