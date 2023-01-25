At the end of last year, Ensenada-based fly guy Kevin Meza–a.k.a “Baja Koala”–posted a clip (see below) of him landing a finger flip in the ocean, one of the first people known to do the maneuver. Yes, technically Jacob “Zeke” Szekely was the first to land a Superman Finger Flick on a surfboard at the Stab High event in Waco, but it was done in a wave pool (still huge). Meza’s technical maneuver earned the applause of other skate-influenced pros like Dane Reynolds, JOB, and more.

Salty Crew just dropped a new edit featuring the progressive aerialist, introducing us all to what Meza can do when presented with perfect airs sections, like the ones at San Miguel. Click in above to meet the one and only Baja Koala.