Landon McNamara Talks Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational Win

Fun fact: More people have walked on the moon, than have won the Eddie.

The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational, commonly referred to as surfing’s most prestigious event, has only run 11 times since its inception in 1985. That means, only 11 surfers have won the most coveted first-place trophy in surfing. And the astronauts on the moon? There’s been 12 of ‘em.

Talk about an elite club.

And the latest to gain admission to surfing’s league of extraordinary Eddie champions is Landon McNamara – the son of legendary North Shore surfer, Liam, and nephew of big-wave pioneer Garrett. With his win on December 22nd, in maxing conditions at Waimea Bay, Landon has entered the history books, accomplishing what a miniscule fraction of other surfers do in their careers.

So, about a week after the big win, we caught Landon on the phone to chat about the triumph, his mindset going into that day, the perfect ride that led him victory, the mana of the Eddie, and more.

Related Story Landon McNamara Wins Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational With Perfect 50-Point Ride

McNamara, steep drop during the Eddie at Waimea Bay. — Source: Brian Bielmann

SURFER: What’s up, Landon. Congrats! How are you?

Landon McNamara: I’m feeling good. Extra mellow after all that.

It’s been about a week since the Eddie. Now that the dust has settled a bit, where’s your head at? Has the reality of all that went down finally set in?

The dust has settled a bit, but I don’t think I’m done processing all of it. There’s still a wave of emotions, and I’m gonna keep riding this wave as long as I can. It’s a special thing, and well-deserving of high emotions and gratitude. When I look back at accomplishing that, I’m still very, very taken aback by all of it.

Before the Eddie, how did you prepare – mentally and/or physically?

I’m always trying to stay on top of my physical and mental health. A lot of breathwork and whatnot. Leading up to the week of the event, I had a shoulder injury from Pipeline a few weeks prior, so I was doing some physical therapy. A week before the contest, I got sick. I was feeling pretty fatigued. I just got a lot of rest, ate healthy foods, kept myself hydrated. It was more of a mental preparation. All I could do is show up, do my part, let the gods and Eddie do the rest.

What were you feeling the morning of the Eddie?

The days leading up to the event, I had tears – that’s how much this whole thing means to me. The night before the event, it was tough to get sleep. I tossed and turned for a few hours. But it didn’t affect me; there’s so much adrenaline that day. You’re just ready to go.

“All I could do is show up, do my part, let the gods and Eddie do the rest.” Landon mcnamara

Throughout the day, there’s so many storylines that get lost in the shuffle. Were there any crazy moments that you saw or experienced that viewers at home or on the beach might’ve missed?

One that stuck out to me, right before my heat, Ben Wilkinson was in the heat before. I watched him almost get sucked into the jump rock. We have the best water safety in the world, but once you’re in that situation, you’re pretty much on your own. It was a sobering situation. It feels like you’re pretty safe out there, with all the water safety. But if you get stuck there, they can’t do much. It took me back to the event prior, where I had a similar situation. I was turning blue once they [the water safety] finally got to me. But watching Ben, that reignited that anxiety for me.

Let’s talk about that perfect ride. Such a hectic drop. Walk us through that.

I went out for that heat knowing I needed two big scores. I was waiting out the back, I had a little gameplan of where I wanted to sit. And one popped up. It stood up super tall in front of me. I just went off instincts at that point. I turned around, and I only think I paddled, like, two times. That’s how late I was. I jumped to my feet, and I consciously made the decision to put all my weight on my back foot. When I was starting to come down, I remember thinking I was gonna fall. Then, I did that little elevator drop, that little slip and slide, and I caught myself and kept going. In my head, I was like, ‘shit…you made the hardest part.’ It was a complete whiteout, then I saw the beach. I put my hands up, and I just started screaming.

And when you found out you won, what were the emotions you felt?

When I came into the beach, the first person I saw was Leonardo Fioravanti. He was like, ‘I think you won.’ I was just grateful to be in the event. I didn’t want to get too stoked just yet. But then my friends and family started saying I was in first. Tears started flowing. Nathan [Florence] still had his heat, and I knew he could potentially take it. But nobody got the scores they needed. I was tripping; I went from crying to being nauseas like I was going to throw up. Then, pretty quickly, I was like: ‘What’s next? What do you do after you accomplish the thing you’ve wanted your entire life?’ Then, I settled into the moment, and got to soak it all up with my family and enjoy it.

The Eddie is often called the most prestigious surf contest in the world. What’s it like to have your name on that list of esteemed winners?

To have my name amongst all those legends, that’s the best part of it all. Especially having my name next to my best friend Luke [Shepardson]. These are the best surfers in the world. These are the surfers I look up to. They’re doing the most advanced things in big waves across the world. And now, two local boys who have put in the time and effort at this specific spot, that paid off. It affirms that we haven’t been wasting our time. We were doing the right thing, I guess.

Safe to say it’s the biggest moment of your surfing career, yeah?

Yeah, for sure. Hands down.

And you’re the first goofyfooter to ever win. That’s pretty historic. What’s it like surfing Waimea backside, and how does it feel to finally bring it home for the right-foot-forward crowd?

It’s super special being the first backsider to win out there. I grew up looking up to the goofyfoot big-wave surfers – like my dad, Mark Healey, Kohl Christensen, and all those guys. It’s a trip. The only hinderance about surfing big waves backside is that you don’t get to see the wall. You don’t know where that lip is sometimes. But for drops, I’m starting to believe you got more options backside. It’s like how people thought backside was a disadvantage at places like Pipe and Chopes. But now, those are the guys that excel. You got more options with the drop and the stall.

“I truly believe that Eddie’s spirit is present out there, and especially on that day.” Landon McNamara

The Eddie is such a special, spiritual event. It’s full of mana – especially for Hawaiians. How does it feel to honor the late Eddie Aikau and his legacy?

I truly believe that Eddie’s spirit is present out there, and especially on that day. He’s a Hawaiian legend. Growing up out here, Eddie and Duke Kahanamoku are honored because not only of what they did in the water, but also on land. To be chosen to honor that legacy, it’s the greatest form of respect.

What else is going on in your life? Music, family, etc?

I’ve been recording a lot this year. I’m stoked to have some shows coming up in 2025. I love traveling the world to play music. It’s something I enjoy, and I think it’s something that can make a positive impact. As far as surfing goes, I just want some big barrels. My ultimate goal is to pioneer some 30 foot barrels somewhere. I know there’s still thousands out there. I grew up hearing about my uncle Garrett’s dreams of finding the 100 foot wave. And he did it. So, I draw inspiration from that. But I also just wanna be a good father, a good son, a good person. I want to create a legacy beyond my craft – still figuring out what that means for me.

Victory for McNamara. — Source: Brian Bielmann

Seems like after a win like The Eddie, most surfers would be happy to just retire. What about you? What’s next for you?

At the moment, it’s wintertime and it’s still pumping over here in Hawaii. All of this has given me a lot more patience. I don’t have anything to prove. I just wanna do what I wanna do. I’m gonna use that patience to capitalize on all the big swells that come our way, and charge to the best of my ability.