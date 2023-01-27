Prolific vloggers and big-wave surfers Nathan Florence and Koa Rothman just started another YouTube venture with their new eponymously named podcast, “The Nate and Koa Podcast”. Just a few episodes in, Nate and Koa are already amassing a contingent of loyal podcast listeners who are stoked on their candid insight into things like spinal injuries, dieting, wipeouts, and of course, what it’s like to surf Pipe, Jaws and Waimea Bay. Similar to each of their vlog episodes, their chats are raw and offer an auditory peek behind the curtain us normal surfers don’t often get to hear about. Hit play below to listen in on their most recent drop.