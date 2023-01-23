Honolulu County Lifeguard Wins Historic Big-Wave Event at Waimea Bay Luke Shepardson takes iconic Eddie Aikau Invitational–then gets back to saving lives

The 10th Annual Eddie Aikau Invitational–the iconic big-wave event honoring the late Hawaiian surfer and lifeguard Eddie Aikau–ran yesterday at Waimea Bay in historic conditions. The swell was maxing, producing some waves that were closing out the entire Bay. Throngs of spectators (see the crazy footage of the crowd below) came out to watch the event–which has been on hold for the past three months while contest organizers studied the charts in anticipation of a day like yesterday.

Over the course of the day, 40 of the world’s best big-wave surfers wrangled the massive walls of water steamrolling through the lineup. But it was an on-duty Honolulu City and County lifeguard by the name of Luke Shephardson who out-performed the field of competitors, edging out defending champ John John Florence by scoring 89 out of the possible 90 points.

When asked if Shephardson thought he’d be taking the win over a star-studded list of names he responded: “I didn’t think I was but I told myself, I made it because I could win it. The waves were huge…it was a dream come true to just be a part of the Eddie…I can’t believe it.”

Shephardson looked in tune with the swell throughout his heat, perhaps channeling the hard-charging icon who inspired the creation of this legendary event. “I’ll never be as good as Eddie but he’s someone I look up to and aspire to be like,” said Shephardson, adding, fittingly, “I gotta get back to the tower to make sure everybody is okay until the end of the day.”

Results

8th – Keali’i Mamala

7th – Landon Mcnamara

6th – Zeke Lau

5th – Kai Lenny

4th – Billy Kemper

3rd – Mark Healey

2nd – John Florence

1st – Luke Shepardson