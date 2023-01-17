There’s been no shortage of activity on the North Shore this winter–a blessing to those visiting and/or competing on Oahu and also to the rest of us looking for something to watch in between Zoom meetings. The latest drop coming from the Seven Mile Miracle features the Colapinto brothers, sampling the finer offerings the North Shore has to offer. In “Lunch Box Boys”, both Griffin and Crosby slice and dice their high-performance wares at some of Oahu’s best waves. Enjoy.