Most of the footage we see coming out of Ireland features waves that look like they want to crush your bones. The Irish coast is famous for treacherous slabs like Mullaghmore and Aileens, but this new edit is a pleasant reminder that not all waves in Ireland are totally terrifying. Filmed by Peyton Willard, “Across the Atlantic” follows ripper Ryan Huckabee around the Emerald Isle while he tears apart waves more relatable in size, scale and rippability. Click in above to watch Huckabee sample (slightly) more inviting Irish spots in his new drop.