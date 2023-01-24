It should be obvious at this point in time that throwing old, worn-out wetsuits in the garbage isn’t a great move for the environment. The majority of wetties are made from non-biodegradable neoprene, and the ones that end up in landfills, well, they’ll likely stay there forever and ever (and ever).

To help divert our rubber from landfills, Rip Curl recently teamed up with global recycling leader TerraCycle to launch a program called “Recycle Your Wetsuit”, allowing surfers to drop off any brand of neoprene at selected stores (or mail it in for extra ease). TerraCycle will then dissolve the worn suits into raw material that can be upcycled into things like playground mats.

To learn more about how you can give new life to your wetsuits via the program, click here.