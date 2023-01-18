Goofyfoot Ryan Callinan is a fan favorite. Both those on and off the ‘CT are constantly blown away by the high-caliber surfing Callinan is able to perform at. Much to our delight, the Newcastle native just recently dropped a fresh edit, filmed by Jack Taylor in Portugal, Hawaii, and at home in Australia. It’s 17 minutes full of blow-tails, heavy-footed arcs and impeccable tube-riding and it’s well-worth your time. Click play above and enjoy.