“Make or Break”–Apple TV’s surprisingly interesting documentary series about the WSL ‘CT competitors–is officially back for season 2, which will premiere four episodes on Friday, February 17 and an additional four episodes on Friday, February 24.

Last season the Apple TV crew drew back the curtain and let us peek into the lives of some of competitive surfing’s most interesting humans–like Gabriel Medina, Steph Gilmore and Filipe Toledo–by following the ‘CT around the world throughout the ‘CT season.

According to Kelly Slater’s most recent IG post, it looks like season 2 will commence with a bang, highlighting the illustrious career of the 11x World Champ and his epic win at Pipe at the beginning of 2022. Stay tuned for the release and check out the first episode here.