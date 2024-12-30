Surfing’s Feel-Good Moments Of 2024

What makes you feel good? A four-second tube or a six-second head dip? Your favorite surfer winning surfing’s biggest prize, or an unknown punter showing incredible bravery? 2024 threw plenty of surfing paint at the wall, and often the stuff that stuck were the moments that made you feel good inside. Here are some of the better examples of surfing’s feel-good moments of the year.

Alejo Muniz Makes It Back To The ‘CT

Alejo Muniz, giving fans a feel-good comeback story this year. — Source: Manel Geada/World Surf League via Getty Images

When Alejo Muniz exited the water after his Quarterfinal win in the Challenger Series event in Portugal, the emotion was writ large. The Brazilian had dropped off the ‘CT in 2016, endured full reconstructions on both knees, and had finished just a few heats short of qualifying on three occasions. In the post-heat interview, Alejo tearfully explained just how much it meant to him. “This is to show my son and everyone else that you never give up,” he said. “If you keep the belief and keep trying eventually the rewards will come.” The QS and CS can be an endless conveyor belt of crushing disappointment, but in that moment, all was good in the world. Well, till the cut at least.

Kai Mackenzie Back in Water

“I’m going to f–k things up with a prosthetic,” was Aussie surfer Kai Mackenzie’s almost immediate response after losing his leg to a 15-foot great white shark surfing at home in Port Macquarie this year. Whilst recovering, he edited a clip called Pay to Play, showing the pre-attack talent that had seen him sponsored by a range of Australia’s most influential brands. Once home, Mackenzie returned to the very spot where he was attacked, paddled out, caught a few waves lying down and even managed to stand up on one leg. “That was the biggest thing for me,” he told Australia’s Surfing World. “I wanted to get back into the water. I just stayed really focused on getting straight back out there and shaking it off.”

Katie McConnell Wins At Todos Santos

Thriller at Killers winners Cody Purcell and Katie McConnell — Source: Thriller at Killers

In February, Katie McConnell paddled her 10’0″ Linden into a wave at Todos Santos in the Final of the Thriller at Killers event. The wave would see her defeat big-wave icons Paige Alms and Bianca Valenti, and continue her remarkable story having come to big wave surfing relatively late in 2019. She won the Red Bull Magnitude’s Rookie of the Year award in 2022 and has since split her time between working as a marine biologist and teaching kindergarten to fund her big-wave dreams. With this wave and the win, McConnell further staked her claim in the big wave elite and capped a remarkable surf story.

John John Wins Third World Title

John Florence, winning his third world title in 2024 — Source: Thiago Diz/World Surf League via Getty Images

Even the saltiest of surf fans gave a little punch of joy when John John Florence won at Trestles. It just felt right that the most dominant surfer of 2024 should claim the World Title. There was more to it than that though. Florence could have easily walked away from the Tour years ago. Overcoming multiple serious injuries to both knees and back, returning to the grind was never a given. He didn’t need the money, and he doesn’t crave the attention. It was his inner steel and desire to prove himself to be the best that kept him coming back after the rehab and extended time out of the water. To win a World Title so convincingly, seven years since his last one, made surf fans feel good. Even some of the Brazilian ones.

Riss’s Retirement Love Letter

Carissa Moore, prepping for the Olympics (while pregnant), in Tahiti. — Source: Domenic Mosqueira, Red Bull Content Pool

Carissa Moore retired with the same grace and class that she had shown over 15 years on tour and in winning 5 world titles. “I know who I am, what I want and what is meaningful to me,” she penned in an open letter. “I am multi-dimensional. I am a surfer, but I am also a wife, sister, daughter, friend. I want to keep challenging myself in all areas of my life, explore the joy and, most importantly, find ways to share more love.” Carissa stared down the thought that she was quitting having lost the last two WSL Finals. “I am proud of how I’ve shown up every year and given my best regardless of the outcome,” she said. “Surfing has taught me to commit, paddle hard, let go of the rails and enjoy the ride. Who knows, I might just fly. So that’s exactly what I’m doing.” Losing Riss was hard, this letter made it better.