10 Waves Saved: Sandy Hook, New Jersey

How the Surfrider Foundation studied and preserved one of the premier waves in New Jersey.

Editor’s note: The Surfrider Foundation was founded in 1984 by a group of surfers who wanted to protect the world-class waves in their backyard in Malibu. Forty years later, preserving surf spots remains integral to the Surfrider’s mission of prioritizing the ocean, waves, and beach access for everyone. In recognition of its efforts across four decades, SURFER is highlighting 10 waves the foundation has helped preserve and continues to fight for.

As surfers know too well, surf spots are rarely “saved” permanently but must be protected vigilantly. Without Surfrider’s grassroots network of activists across the country and the roles they play in their lineups and local communities, this type of surfer-led coastal conservation would be impossible. If you want to help Surfrider continue to save surf spots around the world for the next generation, you can donate to become a member here.

Mike Gleason, perfect timing at The Cove. — Source: Mike Nelson

The longstanding business of pumping massive amounts of sand onto New Jersey beaches is not a new phenomenon. It’s been happening for decades. But when a re-fill project was proposed for The Cove in Sandy Hook in 2001, many local surfers, members of Surfrider’s Jersey Shore Chapter, along with scientists from Surfrider’s Environmental Issues Team and representatives of Surfers’ Environmental Alliance became concerned that the state’s special surfing area would be destroyed or severely altered.

The reasoning from the state and local officials was that pumping more sand onto beaches would protect homes and the tourism economy. However, many see the pump-and-dump solution as unsustainable.

“But you can dump a couple of million cubic yards of sand on the beach, and then in a few weeks after the first nor’easter, it’s gone,” said Don Greenberg, At Large Chair, Surfrider Foundation, Jersey Shore Chapter.

Balaram Stack seeking solitude in New Jersey. — Source: Mike Nelson

And with point break style waves a rarity in the state, surfers felt an urgent need to protect a scarce resource, said Bill Rosenblatt, a former chair of Surfrider’s national board of directors and founder of the Jersey Shore chapter.

After lengthy outreach, studies and discussions with the Army Corps of Engineers, Surfrider and its partners showed that there was more sand in the area than previously accounted for. “We convinced them not to re-nourish,” Rosenblatt said. “We came up with lots of data to show that the sand was moving in a direction (north) to where they didn’t have to renourish. The sand would actually build up over time.

Sam Hammer on the tools in Sandy Hook. — Source: Brian Nevins

The National Park Service ultimately agreed with Surfrider and SEA that the fill project at Big Cove was not necessary to protect a park access road as sand was naturally accumulating in the area. “And that was a huge victory,” Rosenblatt said. “Because The Cove is one of the premiere and most unique surf spots in New Jersey because it’s a long right point.”

Rosenblatt was also involved in a project in the late ‘90s to protect waves at the Loch Arbor Jetty, where the Army Corps had planned to extend and redesign the jetty, then fill in a flume with sand. The state consulted with Surfrider on an alternate build, changing how far to extend the jetty and where to place the rocks, thus keeping the waves intact.

A periodic ‘re-fill’ project in Long Branch, Monmouth County, that began in December 2008. The project is noteworthy because it included an experimental design championed by the Surfers’ Environmental Alliance and Surfrider Foundation to help maintain surfing opportunities there. By altering the slope profile and making the berm a more gradual transition, sand can flow offshore to create a surfable sandbar while keeping the project’s storm damage reduction qualities.

Chris Martin, plumbing The Cove. — Source: Mike Nelson

But New Jersey surfing has more faces than a fickle pointbreak. This past summer, Surfrider celebrated its 18th annual Asbury Park Family Day at the Beach. It’s a day of free beach access at a place that used to prohibit surfing. After helping legalize surfing at the beach, Surfrider hosts a day filled with family activities, live music, water safety instruction and, of course, surf lessons.