10 Waves Saved: Tres Palmas, Puerto Rico

Editor’s note: The Surfrider Foundation was founded in 1984 by a group of surfers who wanted to protect the world-class waves in their backyard in Malibu. Forty years later, preserving surf spots remains integral to the Surfrider’s mission of prioritizing the ocean, waves, and beach access for everyone. In recognition of its efforts across four decades, SURFER is highlighting 10 waves the foundation has helped preserve and continues to fight for.

Source: Rachel Tanner

Tres Palmas may not be on your big-wave radar, but all Puerto Rican surfers know it as one of the island’s best and largest venues. It’s a deep water righthand reef that pumps when north swells bear down.

In 2004, Surfrider helped form a marine reserve to protect the area’s biodiversity, the wave and the endangered coral species it breaks on. But as Surfrider has learned over the years, waves don’t exist in a vacuum. They’re never truly saved, they’re always being saved. Reserva Marina Tres Palmas still faces issues like excessive development, runoff and pollution. Surfrider believes sediment runoff in Rincón is a violation of the Clean Water Act by polluting nearshore waters and harming the marine ecosystem.

In 2011, Surfrider and NOAA’s Marine Debris Program collaborated on surveying, and removing tires and debris from Tres Palmas, and implemented an educational program at local schools. Today, Surfrider Rincón runs a Blue Water Task Force that monitors the reserve’s water quality and works to restore shoreline habitats.

The Tres Palmas Marine Reserve, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, has been a pioneering model of community self-management and continues to inspire local communities to establish new marine protected areas.

A clear example of this impact is the creation of the Isla Verde Reef Marine Reserve, whose founder, Paco López, told me that they adopted the Tres Palmas model in Rincón, taking its plan and approach as a reference for their own actions.

Héctor Varela-Vélez, Surfrider’s Puerto Rico programs manager, said the Tres Palmas model has also served as the inspiration for other marine reserves in Puerto Rico, like the Isla Verde reef Vega Baja. Not only are those places getting protected, he said, but local surfers are more inclined than ever to get involved.

“In addition, the creation of the Reserve has given rise to a group of fervent defenders, the ‘Tres Palmas Crew,’ composed of the best local surfers in Rincón,” he said. “This group is constantly monitoring everything that happens in and around the reserve. Currently, the biggest threat to Tres Palmas comes from construction on the surrounding land. The community, Surfrider, and other local and island organizations have been working to acquire these lands and expand the reserve, restoring the surrounding ecosystem with native and endemic plants. However, the landowner has refused to sell.

“What is evident is that the community, the crew and Surfrider Rincón are vigilant to any changes or threats to their waters, lands, air and underwater. This is a clear example of the positive, multi-sector and multi-disciplinary impact that the creation of a community-managed marine reserve generates, creating a strong sense of belonging and togetherness.”