Tanner Gudauskas Gives New Life to MP Single-Fin He Found on Craigslist One surfer's trash is another surfer's treasure

Tanner Gudauskas is a practiced artist when it comes to hunting for Craigslist boards. As a pro surfer sponsored by Channel Islands, he doesn’t necessarily need to scour the site for new sleds–he just does so because his appreciation for the craft of shaping knows no bounds. The youngest Gudang recently scored an epic MP Single-Fin while at home in California and brought it over to Hawaii to see how the stick goes in bigger fare (see above).

“It’s rad in California but wanted to see how it would go in the Hawaiian water,” says Gudauskas of his vintage find. “Fun to keep learning new design and technique especially in waves of consequence.”

As Gudauskas knows, there’s no shortage of used boards to dig through online–you just gotta know what you’re looking for.