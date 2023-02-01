The inaugural day of the 2023 ‘CT season has officially kicked off at the Billabong Pipeline Pro, beginning this morning with Heat 1 of the men’s side of the draw. This year will not only crown two new World Champs at season’s end in September but will also decide which ‘CT-ers will be competing for gold at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

According to recent WSL news, Ramzi Boukhiam of Morocco has officially withdrawn from the event due to an injury he sustained during the off-season and fan-favorite Carlos Munoz, next in line on the injury replacement list, accepted his spot. Munoz will compete against the GOAT and Caio Ibelli in Heat 8.

For a quick recap, here’s the heat draw below:

Billabong Pro Pipeline Men’s Opening Round Matchups:

HEAT 1: Miguel Pupo (BRA) vs. Nat Young (USA) vs. Ian Gentil (HAW)

HEAT 2: Kanoa Igarashi (JPN) vs. Jake Marshall (USA) vs. Joao Chianca (BRA)

HEAT 3: Ethan Ewing (AUS) vs. Kolohe Andino (USA) vs. Liam O’Brien (AUS)

HEAT 4: Jack Robinson (AUS) vs. Jadson Andre (BRA) vs. Ezekiel Lau (HAW)

HEAT 5: Italo Ferreira (BRA) vs. Seth Moniz (HAW) vs. Imaikalani deVault (HAW)

HEAT 6: Filipe Toledo (BRA) vs. Jackson Baker (AUS) vs. Joshua Moniz (HAW)

HEAT 7: Griffin Colapinto (USA) vs. Barron Mamiya (HAW) vs. Michael Rodrigues (BRA)

HEAT 8: Caio Ibelli (BRA) vs. Kelly Slater (USA) vs. Carlos Munoz (CRI)

HEAT 9: Connor O’Leary (AUS) vs. Jordy Smith (RSA) vs. Maxime Huscenot (FRA)

HEAT 10: Samuel Pupo (BRA) vs. Matthew McGillivray (RSA) vs. Rio Waida (INA)

HEAT 11: Callum Robson (AUS) vs. Yago Dora (BRA) vs. Ryan Callinan (AUS)

HEAT 12: John John Florence (HAW) vs. Gabriel Medina (BRA) vs. Leonardo Fioravanti (ITA)

Billabong Pro Pipeline Women’s Opening Round Matchups:

HEAT 1: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA) vs. Caroline Marks (USA) vs. Teresa Bonvalot (POR)

HEAT 2: Carissa Moore (HAW) vs. Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW) vs. Alyssa Spencer (USA)

HEAT 3: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS) vs. Macy Callaghan (AUS) vs. Moana Jones Wong (HAW)

HEAT 4: Brisa Hennessy (CRC) vs. Isabella Nichols (AUS) vs. Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS)

HEAT 5: Lakey Peterson (USA) vs. Gabriela Bryan (HAW) vs. Caitlin Simmers (USA)

HEAT 6: Courtney Conlogue (USA) vs. Tyler Wright (AUS) vs. Molly Picklum (AUS)

Watch the Billabong Pro Pipeline live on WorldSurfLeague.com, the WSL’s YouTube channel, and the free WSL app.