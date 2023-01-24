Back in November, South African slab-slayer Matt Bromley loaded up his board bag with step-ups, guns, impact vests, and a hooded suit to chase a massive swell that was making its way toward Ireland. He got there in time to be greeted with frigid, monstorous waves at Mullaghmore and beyond.

Bromley just dropped the full edit from his cold-water journey–his first foray into the surf vlogging world–which you can now watch above. Take a peek behind the curtain of a big-wave surfer’s journey to scoring oversized fare in absolutely inhospitable conditions.