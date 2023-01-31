With the Billabong Pro Pipeline window officially open, the 2023 ‘CT season–and the ultimate countdown to the WSL Finals–has officially begun. Last season, after a string of good results and a couple of back-to-back wins, Jack Robinson finished the year off with a third-place finish to the delight of Robbo fans everywhere.

With new freshies under his feet and busy off-season in his rearview, Robbo no doubt is looking for another WSL Finals appearance–and judging by his new edit above–possibly a World Title victory. Hit play above to see what kind of training he was up to in the off season.