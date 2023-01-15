World’s Best Big-Wave Surfers Tackle Massive Cortes Bank The infamous wave 100 miles off the San Diego Coast goes berserk

https://www.tiktok.com/@towsurfer/video/7188308798006725930?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7159219620137879082

The activity in the Pacific Ocean has been turned up to an 11 this week, with spots all up, down and off of the California coast seeing epic waves. Cortes Bank–an elusive big-wave spot located 110 miles off the coast of San Diego made famous by Larry “Flame” Moore and Mike Parsons–has awoken from its slumber lately and lured some of the best big-wave out to the middle of the ocean for the filming of HBO’s “100 Foot Wave”–and to fly down massive walls of water.

Not everyday Cortes breaks, so be sure to give the footage from yesterday (above and below) from Tucker Wooding and Pedro Bala a close look. Featured big-wave surfers include Lucas Chumba, Will Skudin, Garret McNamara, Justine Dupont and more.