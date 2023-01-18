Anyone who’s surfed in sub-53-degree waters knows that coldwater surfing isn’t for the faint of heart. Ensconced in the right amount of rubber, it can be done by those up to the challenge. Surfing in frigid waves of consequence, however, is a totally different ball game. Taz Knight–the British surfer featured in the edit above by Dryrobe–grew up surfing heavy waves in freezing conditions while on family trips to Ireland, loving the Emerald Isle so much that he moved there full-time in 2018 to chase the country’s reef-bottomed beasts.

“Being a surfer in Ireland can be quite a challenge sometimes,” Knight says about the move. “Conditions are so unpredictable. You get a lot of storms coming in, one after another. You really have to pick your moments and find your windows, but if you put your time in, you definitely get rewarded.”

Judging by the above footage, Knight has been rewarded on many occasions since his official move. Hit play on the above edit to get a glimpse at what it’s like to chase massive waves around Ireland.