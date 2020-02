WELCOME TO THE 2020 SERIES Please be sure to submit your entry form by the designated regional due date listed below. REGION CONTEST DATE ENTRY FORM DUE DATE LOCATION 1 SOUTHWEST March 19/20 THURS / FRI March 12, 2020 SEASIDE REEF, CARDIFF, CA 2 SOUTHEAST APRIL 22/23 WED / THURS April 15, 2020 NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL 3 NORTHWEST APRIL 30/May 1 THURS / FRI April 23, 2020 STEAMER LANE, SANTA CRUZ, CA 4 WEST JUNE 11/12 THURS / FRI June 4, 2020 54TH/56TH STREET, NEWPORT BEACH, CA 5 HAWAII JULY 9/10 THURS / FRI July 2, 2020 ALA MOANA BOWLS, SOUTH SHORE, HI 6 MID-ATLANTIC / NORTHEAST AUGUST 19/20 TUES / WED August 12, 2020 JENNETTE’S PIER, OUTER BANKS, NC 6 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS SEPTEMBER 14-18 – NICARAGUA

ENTRY INFO

• There is no entry fee. It’s free!

• Each participating surf shop must be an Oakley authorized retailer

• All teams must have 4 members. (2) shop employees (2) sponsored team riders

• All completed forms must be received by the regional due date.

PROOF OF EMPLOYMENT FOR SHOP RIDERS:

• Both shop employees must submit proof of employment for at least 3 months (20+ hours per month) with their entry forms.

• Proof of employment MUST include a current pay stub.

• Both shop employees must work at the same location.

• Both shop employees must spend at least 50% of their time at work on the store floor.

• Sponsored team riders are not required to provide proof of employment.

If you have any questions, please contact:

OAKLEY SURF SHOP CHALLENGE

oakleysurfshopchallenge@gmail.com

ALL TEAM MANAGERS/PARTICIPANTS: SHOP/RIDER INFORMATION FORM – To be filled out by Team Managers + Participants