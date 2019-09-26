SEVEN EVENTS DETERMINE
AMERICA’S MOST CORE SURF SHOP

#SURFSHOPCHALLENGE

Open main menu button

PRIZING

OSSC

CHAMPIONSHIP PRIZES

  • $5,000 prize purse
  • Full-page spread shop profile in SURFER Magazine
  • Online Ads on SURFERmag.com
  • Custom Nixon watches

    • REGIONAL PRIZES

    • Congratulations ad in SURFER Magazine
    • Online Ads on SURFERmag.com
    • Oakley Sunglasses & Backpacks
    • Body Glove Wetsuits
    • Merge4 Socks
    • Winning team from each regional event receives an all-expense paid trip to the National Championship in Nicaragua.
    • Every participant will receive an Oakley Surf Shop Challenge goodie bag that includes product from our supporting sponsors.
oakley

oakley
markanddaves

markanddaves

 bodyglove

bodyglove

 futures

futuresfins

 surfer

surfer

 merge4

merge4

 reef

reef

 nixon

nixon

 flexfit

flexfit

 yeti

yeti