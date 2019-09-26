About OAKLEY:

Established in 1975 and headquartered in Southern California, Oakley is one of the leading sports brands in the world. The holder of more than 600 patents, Oakley is continually seeking problems, solving them with inventions and wrapping those inventions in art. This philosophy has made Oakley one of the most iconic and inimitable brands on the market, with innovations that world-class athletes around the globe depend on to compete at the highest level possible. Oakley is famed for its insuperable lens technologies such as High Definition Optics® (HDO®) which is incorporated into all Oakley sun and prescription eyewear, and all premium Oakley goggles. Oakley has extended its leadership position as the world’s leading sports eyewear brand into accessories collections. Laser focused on the consumer, Oakley has both men’s and women’s product lines that target Sports Performance, Active and Lifestyle consumers. Oakley is a subsidiary of Luxottica Group. Additional information is available at www.oakley.com. Follow Oakley on Twitter and Facebook.

About SURFER:

In 1960, SURFER began as the original surf magazine. With a long history of delivering provocative and insightful editorial features, revealing interviews and award-winning, state-of-the-art photography, SURFER remains the authoritative voice of the surfing world and thus earned the moniker “the bible of the sport.” Through its website, social media channels, magazine, and television programming, SURFER continues to be the most current and reliable source of information to the surf community, reaching more than 22-million active sports enthusiasts. SURFER is published by TEN: The Enthusiast Network. To learn more, visit www.surfer.com

About NIXON:

Founded in 1998 in Encinitas, CA, Nixon is the premium watch and accessories brand for the youth lifestyle market. Focused on making the little stuff better, Nixon began with a small line of team-designed, custom-built watches sold exclusively in specialty boardsport and fashion retailers. Currently distributed in over 90 countries, Nixon’s product range has grown to include select softgoods, leather goods, custom audio products and more. For more information, please visit: nixon.com/

About REEF:

REEF was founded in 1984 by two brothers from Argentina, Fernando and Santiago Aguerre, who wanted to share their love for surf travel and beach culture with the world. So, they created a high-quality sandal that could keep up with their active (ahem, party) lifestyle. They moved to Southern California to manage the REEF brand and produce the iconic sandal that made REEF what it is today.

Now 30 years later, we’re still at it, encouraging people around the world to embrace the fun, freedom and spirit of the beach while living life by one simple rule: Beach Freely. Whether you’re surfing, bar-b-queing, metal detecting, sand castle building, day drinking, guitar playing, or just hanging at the beach…beach any way you want. Our products are designed to make you feel comfortable, relaxed and free in any environment, whether you’re at the beach or not.

About MERGE4:

The thing about socks for the feets of action sports people, the assorted charismatics on the go is…MERGE4 knows that not only must socks look cool, sock construction must endure the punishment of action-people and charismaticans, making them comfortable while looking particularly above-average and miles ahead of the cool curve with a list of artists deeper than Lake Tahoe. Beyond magnificent in appearance, style and comfort, the MERGE4 socks for the feets are constructed like no other. Your soles are GRIPPED by our deviously interesting ‘CULT-WEAVE’. MERGE4’s ‘CULT-WEAVE’ cushions what is sometimes called the ‘arch’ area. YES, you heard correctly; MERGE4 “GRIPS YOUR SOLE”. We’re not going to make any guarantees here, but we’re pretty sure your feets will thank you.

About FUTURES:

As innovators, we are driven to improve, to never settle. Each wave is an opportunity to develop, to learn and grow. Surfers have been riding waves for hundreds of years, and it is with deep respect that we continually refine surf equipment with feedback from the elite surfers and shapers in the world. We continue to learn together so that we can in turn equip the beginning surfer to the world champ with the right product, and clear information so they can easily dial in their equipment. This is why we spend our resources on tools like The Ride Number and a bunch of in house engineers instead of relying on the next flashy advertising campaign.

About BODY GLOVE:

About MARK AND DAVE’S:

Mark and Dave’s is an “Ocean Front” hacienda, with 6 private rooms, 2 pools, yoga palapa, wireless internet, a garden like setting. We offer ocean front accommodations, spectacular scenery, unparalleled ocean views, and a myriad of surfing adventures. Our guests enjoy a restful retreat accentuated by refreshing offshore breezes in one of the most beautiful regions in Nicaragua. Mark and Dave have created their house to be a hassle-free, safe surf experience at an affordable rate.

About FlexFit:

Flexfit is one of the world’s largest vendors of custom, private label headwear. We source custom hats and caps for some of the most reputable global brands in the sports, streetwear, urban, action sports and outdoor markets.Nearly two decades ago, we engineered the original Flexfit hat. It was a watershed moment. Today, we offer products that reflect that same creative spirit and unbending commitment to quality: 110 Adjustables, 210 Fitteds, Yupoong Classics, and of course, the original Flexfits. And we will continue to cradle an unbridled passion to raise headwear standards and to change the world, one head at a time. We make hats. It’s the only game we know.