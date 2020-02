2020 Kickoff Party

Join us to celebrate the 2020 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge!

Free Food and Beverage:

Beers provided by 10 Barrel Brewing Company

Pizza provided by Pizza Port

Entertainment:

Live music by Wes Chiller

When:

March 19th 2020

5:30 PM – 9:00 PM

Where:

Surfer Magazine Headquarters

2052 Corte Del Nogal, Ste.100

Carlsbad, CA 92011

Parking in the back of the building





RSVP