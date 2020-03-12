SURFER Magazine is pleased to announce the return of the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge in 2020. The regional qualifying series will kick off with the Southwest stop at Seaside Reef on March 19th. Following stop one, the series will traverse the country touching down in five additional US regions including the Southeast, Northwest, West, Hawaii, and the Mid-Atlantic, searching for the best surf shops to compete in the National Championship at Mark & Dave’s, Playa Colorado, Nicaragua. For a full schedule with locations and event waiting periods please go to surfshopchallenge.com.

The unique event series, which has been running since the 1980s, pits four-man surf shop teams (two sponsored surfers and two shop employees) against each other. The winning team from each of the six regional qualifiers will win an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the National Championship at Playa Colorado in Rivas, Nicaragua for a chance to win a cash prize and the title of America’s Most Core Surf Shop.

“Surfing roots itself in local surf shops, and we are proud to be able to extend additional support to them through the Oakley Surf Shop Challenge event series,” said Oakley’s Marty Mathiesen. “It’s our opportunity to give back and say thanks; giving both the employees and team riders a chance to compete together amongst the best surf shops in the country. After the success of 2019, and an all-time national championship event in Nicaragua, Oakley is excited to partner once again with SURFER on the greatest shop series in the country.”

Competitors at Oakley Surf Shop Challenge regional and championship events will also be surfing for the Nixon High Tide Hero Award. The award category will be presented to the athlete who performs the most radical and progressive maneuver during competition at each event, as decided by the judging panel. Winners will receive a 2020 Nixon High Tide watch and a full Nixon travel kit including luggage and accessories.

Special thanks to Oakley and event partners, Reef, Futures, Nixon, GoPro, Red Bull, Surface Sunscreen, and Mark & Dave’s, for their support, without which the Surf Shop Challenge series would not be possible.

With some serious shop battles in the forecast and an epic finale in beautiful Nicaragua on the line, each region is set to send their best surfers to compete. Here is the full 2020 schedule and waiting period:

2020 Oakley Surf Shop Challenge Schedule

· March 19/20 – Southwest – Seaside Reef, Cardiff, CA

· April 21/22 – Southeast – New Smyrna Beach Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, FL

· April 30 / May 1 – Northwest – Steamer Lane, Santa Cruz, CA

· June 11/12 – West – 54th or 56th Street, Newport Beach, CA

· July 9/10 – Hawaii – Ala Moana Bowls, South Shore, HI

· August 19/20 – Mid-Atlantic – Jennette’s Pier, Outer Banks, NC

· September 14-18 – National Championship – Mark & Dave’s, Playa Colorado, Nicaragua

For all of the latest information including photos, video, results and more, check out surfshopchallenge.com