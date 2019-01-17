There’s something wholly organic and refreshing about the DaHui Backdoor Shootout in Memory of Duke Kahanamoku Invitational. The rootsy minutiae of the contest, like its lack of jerseys, original format, off-the-cuff commentary, etc. all scream: “This is how a surf contest should be!” Not to mention the pair of northwest swells that absolutely lit up Pipeline for the 2019 incarnation of the event.

Enjoy the gallery of picturesque Pipeline during the competition above and for a detailed field report of the exhilarating contest, click here.

Congratulations to Tyler Newton and Team Weedmaps for their wins.