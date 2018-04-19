Amidst the Mayhem in West Oz

Between the shark attacks and overall drama surrounding the Margaret River Pro this year, some the world’s best were able put the worst-case scenarios out of their minds and just go surfing-which is something the Western Australian locals do every day. Surf photography dream team Ryan Miller and Trevor Moran where there to capture the freesurfs from all angles. While this gallery doesn’t fill the void left by the cancellation of the contest, it does capture the world’s best surfers in beautiful, wild and wave-rich Western Australia.